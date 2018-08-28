Search

Still set for managerial return away to O’s

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 January 2019

John Still has managed Maidstone United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet, Luton Town and many others during his lengthy career (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images).

PA Archive/PA Images

The 68-year-old, born in east London, will go head-to-head with Justin Edinburgh’s on Saturday after leaving Barnet this week

Leyton Orient will be up against a familiar face on Saturday with John Still set to sit in the dugout and take charge of Maidstone United.

The experienced manager, who achieved great success with Dagenham & Redbridge, was appointed the Stones’ Head of Football on Wednesday night.

Still has signed an 18-month contract and the struggling Kent club confirmed he will take charge of the first-team and be on the sideline at O’s this weekend.

It comes less than a month after the one-time Orient defender stepped down as manager of Barnet to become the Bees’ director of football.

He has now moved to Maidstone, however, who are 23rd in the National League and six points from safety.

Joining Still at the Stones is the former Braintree Town boss Hakan Hayrettin, who has been appointed head coach while previous caretaker Simon Walton will stay on and be player-coach at the club.

The first task for the new managerial trio is to try and stop leaders Orient, but for the man who has won this division three times, it is just another match.

Still told Stones TV: “With the greatest of respect to whoever we play, all games in this league are tough.

“I saw the game against Maidenhead United (4-2 defeat for Maidstone), who are in a similar position to ourselves, and that wasn’t easy – it was tough.

“All games are tough. I don’t care who we play. I am not one of these people who say ‘we are playing these today, we need to do this and we need to do that.’

“I think it is important the team has an identity whoever we play. We will have a way to do it and we will work hard at it.

“You modify it now and again to suit certain situations, but by and large I will look to find the best way for this team to play.

“Going forward it may change, but I can only work with what I have got at the moment, so I need to try and find a system which suits them and as quick as possible.”

