Salford clash the type of game we will relish, insists Orient defender

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 January 2019

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma celebrates scoring against Bromley with his team-mates in front of ex-O's ace George Porter (pic: Simon O'Connor)

The National League leaders host third-placed Salford in what will be the biggest non-league game of the weekend

Joe Widdowson believes Leyton Orient will enjoy Saturday’s home contest with title rivals Salford City.

Two of the clubs expected to finish in the upper echelons of the National League will go head-to-head in E10 this weekend.

Orient know whatever the result they will be top, but they want to clinch a win which would send a message to the rest of the division – including second-placed Wrexham.

“It is a big game and one we can all look forward to because these are the games we want to be involved in,” Widdowson said.

“This time last year we were scrapping for points at the bottom of the league and it was a different kind of pressure if you like, but this is the type of game we need to relish and enjoy.

“We want to test ourselves against the teams near the top and that is rightly where we should be – trying to get promotion.

“It is a big game for us and a big test and we will be desperate to try and beat them here at home.”

There is a lot of respect between the clubs going into Saturday’s crunch clash after the previous encounter back on the opening day of the season.

Justin Edinburgh’s team needed a late leveller to secure a point away to Salford with a 1-1 draw and Widdowson talked up the quality in Graham Alexander’s side

He added: “They have some very good individuals. They are a good side and to be honest they are one of, if not, the best side we have played this season.

“It was a tough game away. They have been a bit up and down recently, but I am sure they will come to us and be really up for it.

“Obviously they will know we are top of the league and they will want to prove a point against us like we want to do against them, so I am sure it will be a good game and a good showdown, but hopefully it is another good result for us again.”

