O’s ease lack of defensive options with Turley signing

PUBLISHED: 15:02 16 January 2019

Jamie Turley (right) in action for Newport County at Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jamie Turley (right) in action for Newport County at Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh has signed former Notts County and Newport County defender Jamie Turley

Leyton Orient have moved quickly to bring in cover at the centre of defence by signing Jamie Turley on a deal until the end of the season.

The centre back has moved to the O’s on a free transfer after leaving Notts County earlier this month.

He signed for the League Two strugglers at the start of the campaign on a short-team deal and impressed for the Magpies.

Turley was unable to agree an extension with County, though, and Orient have wasted no time in snapping up the defender.

It comes after first-choice centre backs Marvin Ekpiteta and Josh Coulson were ruled out for several weeks with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

O’s fans will need no introduction to their new signing as he has played against Orient a couple of times in recent seasons.

Turley netted a winner for Newport County against the east Londoners at Brisbane Road on August 2016 in League Two.

He also featured against Orient during the 2017/18 campaign and helped Boreham Wood draw 0-0 with O’s in E10 on January 6 2018.

Now he will be part of Justin Edinburgh’s team and will aim to help the club secure their goal of promotion this term.

Turley, previously of Salisbury City, Forest Green Rovers and Eastleigh too, could make his debut on Saturday away to Ebbsfleet United.

Orient are waiting on approval from both the Football Association and National League, but the 28-year-old should be involved this weekend and will compete with Dan Happe and George Elokobi for a starting berth.

O’s ease lack of defensive options with Turley signing

Jamie Turley (right) in action for Newport County at Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

