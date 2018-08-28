Search

Beaconsfield manager Meakin wants to create link with O’s

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 December 2018

Leyton Orient youngster Ruel Sotiriou runs at the Beaconsfield Town defence (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The club, who play at step three on the non-league pyramid, did themselves proud in east London last weekend

Beaconsfield Town manager Gary Meakin is hoping they can have a long-standing link with Leyton Orient moving forward after Saturday’s FA Trophy first round tie.

The Buckinghamshire outfit lost 4-0 in E10 to bring their historic cup run to an end.

While the Rams’ FA Trophy journey is over, the Southern League Premier Division South side believe this clash could help them in the future.

“Someone approached us at the end about maybe having a relationship with Orient when it comes to getting players on loan and that is what we need for a club of our size,” Meakin said.

“It was a great day for us and everyone enjoyed themselves, but I didn’t just want us to come here as fans and we didn’t. We had a right go and it just wasn’t to be.”

Given Beaconsfield play at step three on the non-league pyramid, any players Orient could send them would get invaluable experience in a very competition division.

In recent seasons the O’s have sent players to clubs in the Bostik Premier which is the equivalent of the Rams’ Southern League Premier Division South.

At the start of January the east Londoners will have to start making decisions on some youth-teamers and do not be surprised if one or two end up at Beaconsfield.

Meakin’s team produced a decent display for large parts of the FA Trophy fixture, but fitness and quality told in the end.

George Elokobi’s first-half tap-in separated the sides at the break, but once James Brophy made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute the tie was over.

Late strikes by Craig Clay and Dale Gorman added gloss to the score, but Rams could be proud of their work.

“As expected, the longer the game went on their fitness and quality shone and I was more worried about doing ourselves justice,” Meakin admitted.

“We did in the first half and I thought the opener was a foul, so we should have come in 0-0.

“Obviously it’s always a bit demoralising when you get beat 4-0, but you can’t say much because the goals were of good quality and I thought we did alright.”

