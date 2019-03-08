Fletcher feels Bournemouth spell helped prepare him for return to management at O's

New Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor) 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Newly-appointed Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher insists he learnt lots at Premier League outfitBournemouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient players celebrate at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor) Leyton Orient players celebrate at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Former midfielder Fletcher was at the Cherries from 2014, working as the under-18s and under-23s manager, as well as the club's loan manager.

All of those jobs meant working very closely with highly-regarded first-team manager Eddie Howe and Fletcher admitted he wasn't ready during his time at Plymouth Argyle.

He said: "I learnt loads, I was very lucky after Plymouth, which looking back in hindsight I wasn't ready.

"I had stuff in my brain, but sometimes it's alright having it in your brain, but if you can't relay it to the people.

"I was very lucky to go back to work at Bournemouth with the under-18s and under-23s and doing the loans as it gave me a broad spectrum of things, it gave me time to make mistakes and learn from good people.

"I've learnt from people in the academy, first-team coaches, and the first-team manager, as well as people around the club to have a better understanding of what's required.

You may also want to watch:

"I now feel a lot more ready than I did six or seven years ago."

The 39-year-old revealed he was in contact with Howe every day in his old job and that he was a big influence on his career.

"We spoke a lot, every day you have to with the age groups, as he wants players for training and things like that," he added.

"He was a big influence and obviously as well from the loan point of view, who he wants, so I learnt a lot.

"There are a lot of good people there, I learnt a lot as a person and as coach so I'm thankful for the time I spent there."

The new coach also revealed he prioritises workrate and desire from his players, saying: "I'm a fan as well, so just like any fan I want the players to work hard, heart on the sleeve and to live and die for the team.

"I want players that can pass the ball and I think the biggest thing in this day and age - probably between the levels as well - is the decision making. The ones at a higher level will make consistent better decisions.

"I want our players to go out there with a smile on their faces and to know they're working hard for the football club. With the fans we've got they're very knowledgeable and know that the players are trying for the club, which they have been doing."