Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Fletcher feels Bournemouth spell helped prepare him for return to management at O's

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 October 2019

New Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

New Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Newly-appointed Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher insists he learnt lots at Premier League outfitBournemouth.

Leyton Orient players celebrate at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)Leyton Orient players celebrate at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Former midfielder Fletcher was at the Cherries from 2014, working as the under-18s and under-23s manager, as well as the club's loan manager.

All of those jobs meant working very closely with highly-regarded first-team manager Eddie Howe and Fletcher admitted he wasn't ready during his time at Plymouth Argyle.

He said: "I learnt loads, I was very lucky after Plymouth, which looking back in hindsight I wasn't ready.

"I had stuff in my brain, but sometimes it's alright having it in your brain, but if you can't relay it to the people.

"I was very lucky to go back to work at Bournemouth with the under-18s and under-23s and doing the loans as it gave me a broad spectrum of things, it gave me time to make mistakes and learn from good people.

"I've learnt from people in the academy, first-team coaches, and the first-team manager, as well as people around the club to have a better understanding of what's required.

You may also want to watch:

"I now feel a lot more ready than I did six or seven years ago."

The 39-year-old revealed he was in contact with Howe every day in his old job and that he was a big influence on his career.

"We spoke a lot, every day you have to with the age groups, as he wants players for training and things like that," he added.

"He was a big influence and obviously as well from the loan point of view, who he wants, so I learnt a lot.

"There are a lot of good people there, I learnt a lot as a person and as coach so I'm thankful for the time I spent there."

The new coach also revealed he prioritises workrate and desire from his players, saying: "I'm a fan as well, so just like any fan I want the players to work hard, heart on the sleeve and to live and die for the team.

"I want players that can pass the ball and I think the biggest thing in this day and age - probably between the levels as well - is the decision making. The ones at a higher level will make consistent better decisions.

"I want our players to go out there with a smile on their faces and to know they're working hard for the football club. With the fans we've got they're very knowledgeable and know that the players are trying for the club, which they have been doing."

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Dagenham man charged with murder of teenager in Plaistow

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Dagenham man charged with murder of teenager in Plaistow

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Fletcher feels Bournemouth spell helped prepare him for return to management at O’s

New Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s coach McKellar features on one-off MANarama ball

A specially created MANarama ball will be used in the National League match between Chesterfield and Notts County at the Proact Stadium in support of Prostate Cancer (pic Fabio De Paolo/PA)

Rugby: Six Saracens in England team for World Cup semi-final

Owen Farrell during a training session at the Arcs Urayasu Park, Chiba.

Basketball: Six of the best for Newham Youngbloods

Youngbloods under-14 Novas

Cookie dough covered Scotch eggs and delicious halal food earn Newham eateries Deliveroo gongs

Chinese takeaway restaurant Panda's Kitchen in Forest Gate won the best halal award in Deliveroo’s inaugural restaurant awards. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists