Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Brophy: We want Wembley trip in FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 January 2019

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Wrexham and Leyton Orient are involved in the title race, but Joe Widdowson does not expect Saturday’s tie to affect it

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy has spoken about the importance of Saturday’s FA Trophy second round tie away to Wrexham.

The O’s head up north to take on one of their National League title rivals looking to bounce back after last weekend’s disappointing 3-0 home loss to Salford City.

It was a frustrating result for Justin Edinburgh’s men, but the clash in Wales gives them an opportunity to respond in a positive fashion against one of the best clubs in non-league football.

Brophy, who scored in the 4-0 win over Beaconsfield Town in the previous round, was recently asked about Orient’s ambition in this season’s tournament.

He said: “I don’t think you get many opportunities in your career to play on the Wembley pitch, so no matter what cup or trophy it is in, this is important for us.

“It will help towards the league, especially with such a big squad, so it is important we take the FA Trophy seriously and we want to get to Wembley.”

Fellow left-footer, Joe Widdowson, also recently spoke about O’s mouth-watering tie at the Racecourse Ground, which will go to a replay if it ends level after 90 minutes.

Orient and Wrexham are not only going head-to-head in the FA Trophy, but perhaps more importantly in the National League too.

The O’s are still leaders, but the Dragons are third and firmly in the mix and yet left-back Widdowson does not expect Saturday’s game to affect the race for promotion.

He added: “It is a different competition, but we want to go there and try to progress in the FA Trophy.

“I don’t think it will really affect what happens in the league too much, but it is a game we want to win.

“Obviously it will be a good test for us and it is a nice game in a big stadium, so it is one we will be up for.

“The game in the previous round was a not so glamourous tie, but everyone is looking forward to this. I am sure they want to beat us, but we want to get through as well.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The man was stabbed in Field Road, Forest Gate. Pic: Google

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

The four men are on trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East London thirds begin New Year with victory

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brophy: We want Wembley trip in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Wapping women ease past Crostyx in first game of New Year

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Captain sure ‘very happy’ Orient pair Koroma and Bonne will stay focused

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break in the Salford City match (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham new boy Silva looks for golden future after first start

West Ham United's Xande Silva (right) in action with Birmingham City's Wes Harding during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists