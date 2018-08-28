Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Taylor hails Dagenham’s spirit, while Edinburgh reflects on disappointing defeat for Orient

PUBLISHED: 15:47 26 December 2018

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ben Nunn netted a late winner as Essex club downed the O’s

Peter Taylor hailed Dagenham & Redbridge’s ‘never-say-die’ attitude after his side snatched a late victory at home to Vanarama National League winners Leyton Orient.

After a goalless first half, the O’s had taken the lead when Josh Koroma’s effort squirmed in at the near post in the 73rd minute.

Daggers, though, delivered a swift response when Alex McQueen tapped home from close range after Angelo Balanta’s initial effort was saved by Dean Brill.

And with two minutes of normal time remaining, home skipper Ben Nunn scored a deflected winner as his side stunned the league leaders.

And Daggers boss Taylor was thrilled his team still threw caution to the wind so late in the game, which ultimately secured them the success.

“It was nice that your right wing-back can get that far forward when the game is still 1-1 with a few minutes to play,” said the former England caretaker manager.

“The goal shows how positive the team are being in trying to get goals in games. The players really believed they could win the match (that late in the game).”

Orient manager Justin Edinburgh, meanwhile, was left to reflect on a frustrating defeat for his side as their title challenge suffered a blow.

“I think it was a scrappy affair and it was very tight against an in-form team, but it was very unlike us when we’re winning to let it slip and it was the way we let it slip,” said the O’s boss.

“Once we went 1-0 up, we were controlled, but we just switched off at times, just as if we were losing the game at that stage.

“It was very much unlike us to allow them goals to be scored against us.

“We had to weather the storm as I thought they started brightly, which you understand as they’ve won a lot of games of late.

“We knew it was going to be a tough encounter, but once we weathered that storm, I thought in the second-half we started really well and when we went 1-0 up, I couldn’t envisage us losing the game.”

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Experienced West Ham defender left frustrated by Watford loss

Pablo Zabaleta wins a header against Watford

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Brown packages, Travis cards, and a ‘fraternity’: What was going on in this council division?

The depot in Bridge Road, where RMS and the Travis Perkins office are based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Further suspects sought in connection with ‘brutal’ beating of Jordan Douherty, 15, outside Collier Row community centre as Newham teen convicted of killing

Police are appealing to trace these five suspects in connection with the brutal beating of Jordan Douherty before he was murdered outside a Collier Row community centre. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

AN RAF Tornado has a near miss with a drone in July this year, it has been revealed Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA Wire

Motorcyclist suffers ‘severe injuries’ following crash on A11

A stretch of the A11 is closed following an accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Pair killed in crash near Newmarket are named

A stretch of the A11 is closed following an accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Taylor hails Dagenham’s spirit, while Edinburgh reflects on disappointing defeat for Orient

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Late Nunn winner sees Daggers down Orient

Ben Nunn of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient’s academy have massively produced, says ‘proud’ Gill

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma lets fly from range against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Head of Lola’s Homeless wins cruise on Jane McDonald and Friends

Lorraine Tabone, who set up Lolas Homeless to help ease Newhams homelessness crisis. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham households reminded to recycle this Christmas

Yes... the Christmas fun is over for another year with festive trees ready to be recycled. Picture: Dave Sinclair
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists