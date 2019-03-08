Leyton Orient cruise past Clapton CFC in the cup

Clapton debutant Alice May Williams plays with a mask while recovering from injury (Pic: Clapton CFC) Archant

Leyton Orient's table-topping Development team cruised into the second round of the Capital Women's Cup with a thumping 5-0 win at Clapton Community FC on Sunday.

The O's, who play one division higher than CFC, got their noses in front at Wadham Lodge within five minutes when Georgia Raby capitalised on hesitant defending.

CFC midfielder Lucy Spours and top scorer Naomi Scriven combined well to create several half-chances as a crowd of 126 roared them on in hope of an equaliser.

However, two stunning goals from Daphne du Leener - both shots high into the net, struck from outside the box - settled the contest in Orient's favour by half-time.

In a low-key second half, a top corner screamer from Valeria Moreno and an excellent team goal finished by Ella Meadowcroft wrapped up the win.

The game understandably petered out as a contest.

They now switch attention back to Greater London Women's League Premier Division action against league leaders Crystal Palace Development at Wadham Lodge on Sunday (2pm).