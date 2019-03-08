Levels FC Star signs for Premier League giants Arsenal

Jaedon Donkor signs deal with Arsenal (Pic: Terry Bobie Agyekum) Archant

Levels FC star Jaedon Donkor has signed for Arsenal after spending 17 months with one of East London's newest grassroots clubs.

The club, which has been set up to give boys across London the opportunity to make the transition from grassroots to academy football, has seen numerous boys placed on trial at professional clubs, with the majority previously never having the experience of playing academy football.

They have seen several players sign for top sides such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in the last 12 months and are keen to give even more boys opportunity to develop and a platform to showcase their ability.

Levels FC completed the double last season after winning the league cup at Aveley's Parkside Stadium and comfortably finishing first in the Echo Premier League.

Chief executive Terry Bobie Agyekum said: "We're delighted to see Jaedon go and sign for Arsenal. He is one of many boys in our team who are thriving in the Levels environment, his mindset has been first class and his attitude and work ethic second to none.

"It's great to see our boys being given the opportunity to shine and prosper and this is a credit to my coaching staff who have managed our boys well and given them the confidence to express themselves and be great.

"We have a lot of young coaches who have played to a good level and worked with top coaches and players. Their experience has proven to be indispensable to our boys and club. We are slowly creating an environment which enables our boys, many of whom start off timid and shy, to come out of their shells and believe in themselves."