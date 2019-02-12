Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Levels progress into Echo League Cup final

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 February 2019

Levels FC are through to the Echo League Cup Final (Pic: Levels)

Levels FC are through to the Echo League Cup Final (Pic: Levels)

Archant

Newly formed East London Club Levels FC under-13s have booked their place in the final of the Echo League Cup with a 3-1 win over local rivals Prostar.

The game started at a frantic pace and Levels FC were awarded a penalty after 60 seconds after striker Chisom J Nweke was brought down after being put through on goal.

Malachi Alexander Quarcoo stepped up but failed to make it count from the spot, but minutes later Malachi Alexander Quarcoo scored a 25 yard scorcher to give the away side the lead.

Prostar equalised after capitalising on a loose back pass to make it 1-1, ending the first half all square.

The second half was purely one way and Levels FC hit Prostar FC with two fine counter attacks to secure their place in the final.

Debutant Nathan Constable-Woodley scored after fabulous team move and Nicholas Baginski sealed the win to crush their opponents hopes of any silverware.

Coach Terry Bobie Agyekum said: “I’m delighted for our boys and coaching staff, six of the 15 boys here have never ever represented a club before now to give them the opportunity to not only play football but enjoy and being involved like days such as this is priceless.

“The smile on the boys faces brings joy to me and to see the team spirit going from strength to strength only gives us hope.

“Our boys have developed well over the recent course of months and we hope to create a pathway for them into the professional game.”

Most Read

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayer Jude has been jailed for two years and nine months. Pic: Met Police

Two men stabbed in separate incidents in Maryland

One of the stabbings took place in Waddington Street. Picture: Google Maps

Met asked to increase security at the inquest of young father who died after being restrained by police

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted by family

Women arrested after man stabbed in Canning Town

Part of Beckton Road remains cordoned off. Picture: Google Maps

‘People treasure their membership’: East Ham Working Men’s Club secretary shares a few memories of an East End oasis

The East Ham Working Men's Club

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Turley determined to help Orient enjoy more home comforts

Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Barking and Dagenham mayor and one of West Ham’s oldest supporters dies aged 102

Mabel Arnold celebrating her 100th birthday. Pic: Paul Bennett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists