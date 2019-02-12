Levels progress into Echo League Cup final

Levels FC are through to the Echo League Cup Final (Pic: Levels) Archant

Newly formed East London Club Levels FC under-13s have booked their place in the final of the Echo League Cup with a 3-1 win over local rivals Prostar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The game started at a frantic pace and Levels FC were awarded a penalty after 60 seconds after striker Chisom J Nweke was brought down after being put through on goal.

Malachi Alexander Quarcoo stepped up but failed to make it count from the spot, but minutes later Malachi Alexander Quarcoo scored a 25 yard scorcher to give the away side the lead.

Prostar equalised after capitalising on a loose back pass to make it 1-1, ending the first half all square.

The second half was purely one way and Levels FC hit Prostar FC with two fine counter attacks to secure their place in the final.

Debutant Nathan Constable-Woodley scored after fabulous team move and Nicholas Baginski sealed the win to crush their opponents hopes of any silverware.

Coach Terry Bobie Agyekum said: “I’m delighted for our boys and coaching staff, six of the 15 boys here have never ever represented a club before now to give them the opportunity to not only play football but enjoy and being involved like days such as this is priceless.

“The smile on the boys faces brings joy to me and to see the team spirit going from strength to strength only gives us hope.

“Our boys have developed well over the recent course of months and we hope to create a pathway for them into the professional game.”