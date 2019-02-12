Levels youngster Gbajumo signs for Arsenal

Levels FC startlet Davon Gbajumo has signed for Arsenal’s academy after impressing this season.

The 10-year-old joined coach Terry Bobie Agyekum and his Newham-based side after making a brave decision to leave Barnet in July.

And the decision has paid off as seven months later he has found himself signing for Premier League side Arsenal.

After a successful start at Levels FC, helping the team earn promotion midway through the season, the young man attracted interest from several Premier League clubs with Arsenal leading the way to secure his signature.

Gbajumo’s presence on and off the field was described as ‘immense’ and the youngster – who comes from a Ghanaian and Nigerian background – is left footed and can play anywhere in defence and is also renowned for his ability to play central midfield.

Having started his trial at Arsenal early in January 2019, participating in a Talent ID game, he was quickly identified as an elite player and immediately placed on an eight-week trial.

The youngster was recently given the man of the match award against local rivals Crystal Palace and has been working hard behind the scenes, taking part in extra sessions to stay sharp, fit and on top of his game.

Levels FC’s Terry Bobie Agyekum said: “As a club we are extremely proud of Davon and we pray he goes on to be great.

“This is a great day for the young man and a great day for Levels FC. Hopefully Davon can be a shinning light to all our players that they too can go onto to play at a high level if they believe and work hard.”