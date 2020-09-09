Search

Levels FC building for more success with new players on board across the age groups

PUBLISHED: 13:30 09 September 2020

Levels FC players and coaches face the camera (Pic: Levels FC)

Despite the pause in sport due to the coronavirus pandemic, Levels FC have managed to sustain a strong stance in their recruitment of players and staff and now have five age groups ranging from the ages of 10 to 15, many coming from Newham.

Levels FC coaching staff pose for the camera (Pic: Levels FC)Levels FC coaching staff pose for the camera (Pic: Levels FC)

The club also see a number of their players coming from south and north London, with a few coming from as far as Cambridge.

Levels FC pride themselves on developing players mentally and technically and are eager to give inner London boys the opportunity and the platform to succeed and enjoy their football.

The club, established in May 2018, have already created a clear pathway for players to try and compete at the highest level.

Eight boys in the space of 24 months have so far signed for top football clubs including the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Charlton and Colchester United. Several others are still on trial with Premier League teams.

Levels also recently participated in the UK International Cup which saw them competing against teams from across the world at England’s St George’s Park training ground – an opportunity not many boys from London experience.

Club owner Terry Bobie said: “I’m delighted with the direction we are heading in. We had two trial days where we had over 130 boys attend – probably more.

“We’ve also managed to recruit more coaches and a physio who are all ex-Newham students, which is paramount for me as they are more prone to understanding the children we deal with and help break any barriers our players may have.

“We aim as a club to develop our players not just as footballers but as humans too. Having the right mentality is crucial in succeeding in any aspect of life and we ultimately create a challenging environment which helps shape our boys to face any difficult challenge ahead.

“It’s no fluke some of our boys have gone on and signed for top clubs and I can assure you it’s just the beginning. We also hope to have boys coming back to coach with us in the future. It’s a big project.

“I’m fortunate to have a fantastic team around me. Jesse Bobie, Christian Owusu, Gabriel Obeng, Gideon Asamoah, Junior Agyeman, Abel Okoghenu and April Cain are all ex-Newham pupils. Kofi Kankam, our goalkeeping coach, comes from south London.”

