Newly-formed Levels crowned league and Echo champions with two tremendous displays

Newly formed Levels FC have completed league and cup double by sealing a 2-1 win over Hutton FC in the final.

The newly established football club, which started up in May 2018, has bagged the Echo under-13 Premier Division title and now the Echo League Cup in the space of 12 months.

The boys in gold played in their first-ever cup final at Aveley FC's Parkside Stadium and goals from Diego Makesa and Samson Uwanda sealed the trophy.

Levels opened the scoring with less than 60 seconds on the clock as captain Makesa headed home to give his side the lead.

However 10 minutes into the game Hutton equalised with another headed goal making it an action packed opening 20minutes.

Nonetheless just before the break striker Samson Uwanda broke through the Hutton backline to slot the ball home and put the Londoners back in the lead.

The second half saw no goals but a tightly contested half.

The very next day Levels FC had the opportunity to win the league and standing in their way was local rivals Prostar FC.

Levels FC turned up and showing no complacency and wrapped up the league by winning 6-1 away at Memorial Park.

Four goals from captain Diego Makesa, a header from Samson Uwanada and a simple tap in for Hazeez sealed the league title.

Coach Terry Bobie Agyekum said: "It has been fabulous journey so far this season at Levels FC which has seen boys sign at professional clubs such as Chelsea and many now currently on trial at Tottenham Hotspurs, Charlton and Leyton Orient.

"The young coaches have a played a tremendous role in keeping the boys disciplined and prepared, many of our players have never played for a club before.

"Our coaches in whom the majority were educated in Newham must be credit for their relentless hard work and highlights the importance of a strong team."

Levels FC squad: Iyaad Bhatti, Elliot Krasniqi, Nicholas Baginski, Kajus Petkus, Malachi Alexander Quarcoo, Given Said, Diego Makesa, Kester Djoko, Destiny Idami, Mohammed Sahin Abasov, Denis Huluba, Nathan Mwanja, Luca Gondim, Hazeez Olowu, Samson Uwandu, Daniel Bartels, Cuba Gregory, Chisom J Nweke, Damilola Taiwo-Pratt and Nathan Constable-Woodley.