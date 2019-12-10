Levels star Ayden John signs for Premier League giants Arsenal

Ayden John with Per Mertesacker as he signs for Arsenal

Being released by a Premier Club would be hard to come to terms with, especially after being used to a routine since the age of six.

Levels star Ayden John who has signed for Arsenal alongside Terry Bobie Agyekum Levels star Ayden John who has signed for Arsenal alongside Terry Bobie Agyekum

But upon his own release Ayden John joined Levels where he maintained a strong mindset and trained harder to prove his doubters wrong.

And one year on he has earned a deal at Premier League side Arsenal,with Levels chief executive Terry Bobie Agyekum saying: "I first came into contact with Ayden in February and, as expected, being released had him down in spirits.

"Nonetheless at each training session he worked hard and slowly started to regain his confidence, which I believe is pivotal in the difference between a player being average or above average.

"Many boys are released from the system and totally collapse as a person let alone a player, we are delighted to have played a part in Ayden's recovery and I firmly believe he will go on to achieve great things as long as he continues to maintain his relentless work ethic."

Mum Lisa added: "My son has had his fair share of knockbacks mainly due to behaviour some would say, but football is his passion and keeps him stable, so when that is taken away or people don't know how to extract his talent to outweigh the negativity then the negativity will only come to light.

"He has been in academy football at Premier League level since the age of six and knows nothing more than to play football.

"As a single mother it's been tough at times, committing to training schedules, international tournaments, standing in all weathers not to mention the mileage on the car.

"But when you see the passion and determination in such a young child as a mother you have no choice but to get clued up and support your child.

"I've been blessed to have met Terry at Levels who has worked so hard with my son and brought out his talent and made his talent shine.

"As a parent I had to stick by my son and support his progress. At the end of the day we are all responsible for producing the next generation and we are so much stronger when we all come together and make this happen."