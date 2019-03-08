Search

Clapton still awaiting Old Spotted Dog update

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 20 August 2019

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Archant

Clapton are still awaiting confirmation on whether a number of their games will go ahead or have to be moved to new venues as they wait for news on the Old Spotted Dog.

The Tons have played at the ground in Forest Gate for more than 130 years but have been unable to fulfil their fixtures at the facility so far this campaign.

An Essex Senior League statement said: "The club has maintained contact with the League since Heineken UK sought to re-possess the ground from the leaseholders, Newham Community Leisure Limited.

"It is also finding alternative venues for its home fixtures, with a number of these being played at Aveley Football Club."

There is also speculation the club may have already played their last match at the Dog.

"It is understood Heineken UK have been accepting proposals from interested parties to take on the lease and are aware the Clapton FC have and understand Clapton Community FC may have also put forward proposals," the league statement added.

