Manager Kendall departs Clapton for Basildon United

PUBLISHED: 12:31 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 06 November 2019

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Steve Latner

Manager Glen Kendall and his backroom staff have left Clapton to take up new roles at Basildon United.

Kendall has been appointed the new head coach for the struggling Isthmian League North side replacing manager John Sussex, who quit at the weekend.

Coach Bulent Caliskan and sports psychologist Jonathan Klug also depart to take up similar roles at The Cousins Car Wash and Valeting Centre Stadium.

Kendall started his managerial career in 2014, in Thailand, before returning to England to lead Leyton Athletic in the Essex Senior League.

He then joined Clapton in the summer and they now sit in the Essex Senior League relegation zone, though with plenty of games in hand.

They are playing home games at Aveley after losing the lease on the Old Spotted Dog Ground.

Kendall was appointed in the summer as one of three joint managers alongside Wilf Thomas and Halil Hassan.

Three coaches - Caliskan, Paul Gissings and Yilmaz Boz - and psychologist Klug were also drafted in.

Only Thomas now remains at the club six months on, though it's understood he's not been seen in the dugout so far this season.

It's unclear whether Vince McBean will look to appoint another manager and coaches.

The club has yet to comment on the departures.

