Edinburgh happy for ex-Orient full-back Caprice, but hoping for Spurs win

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 January 2019

Jake Caprice (far, right) celebrates with his Tranmere Rovers team-mates (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

The former Tottenham left-back will watch one of his old players take on the Premier League side in the FA Cup this week

Tottenham Hotspur's Justin Edinburgh challenges Arsenal full-back Lee Dixon at White Hart Lane (pic: Sean Dempsey/PA Images).Tottenham Hotspur's Justin Edinburgh challenges Arsenal full-back Lee Dixon at White Hart Lane (pic: Sean Dempsey/PA Images).

Justin Edinburgh is preparing for a huge game this weekend when his Leyton Orient side host National League title rivals Salford City on Saturday, but on Friday he will allow himself the chance to sit down and watch a former player take on his old club.

Tottenham Hotspur make the trip to Tranmere Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup for a clash which looks to have all the makings of an upset.

League Two Rovers will hope to witness the full force of the magic of the cup and the BT Sport cameras will be present to broadcast the tie.

It is the opening third round match of the weekend and there is plenty of interest for O’s supporters with two ex-players in the Tranmere squad.

Centre back Mark Ellis had a brief and forgettable loan spell at Orient from Carlisle United last season and more prominently there is also Jake Caprice in the Rovers side.

Caprice spent the entire previous campaign in east London and made 42 appearances, but was transfer listed by Edinburgh at the end of the term.

At the time, the O’s boss insisted he hoped the right-back would go on and prove him wrong and he is pleased to see the ex-Woking ace doing well at Tranmere, where he has played 30 times already this season.

He stopped short of wishing Caprice luck with regard to the result on Friday night, though, as Rovers are up against Edinburgh’s old club Spurs.

The 49-year-old, who spent a decade playing in the Premier League with Tottenham, said: “I always say whenever people leave a football club to go off in a different venture you want them to prove you wrong.

Jake Caprice in action for Leyton Orient against Ebbsfleet United last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).Jake Caprice in action for Leyton Orient against Ebbsfleet United last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

“He has gone on and had an absolutely fantastic season with Tranmere and they all have a fantastic opportunity to showcase themselves, but unfortunately I want to see Tottenham get through to the next round!”

Orient left-back Joe Widdowson played on the opposite side of a back four to Caprice last season and wished his old team-mate well.

Although the Rovers full-back could potentially be up against the likes of Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura and Christian Eriksen, he has been backed to impress.

Widdowson added: “I definitely wish him good luck. It is great to see him doing well at Tranmere.

“I know he has been playing a lot and doing well there by all accounts, so I am happy for him. I wish him all the best.

“It is a big game for him and a big game for Tranmere, so a good opportunity for him to get a bit of exposure and I am sure he will do well.”

