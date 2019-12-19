JK Silvertown hit for six by Global

JK Silvertown ended 2019 on a losing note against Global.

The defending Senior Division champions began well and were 3-0 up within 15 minutes.

They continued to carve out chances and added a fourth goal before the interval to leave Silvertown with a mountain to climb in the second half.

After some stern words during the break, Silvertown came out in determined mood after the restart and Reece Morgan netted from the penalty spot on 55 minutes.

Further chances were created, but it was Global who added to the scoreline with another brace after more individual errors from Silvertown to run out 6-1 winners.

It was Silvertown's worst league defeat since formation and a club spokesman said: "Not enough players were up for it and individual errors are killing us.

"Full credit to Global, who clinical in the first half and killed the game off."