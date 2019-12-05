JK Silvertown pull off shock victory over table-toppers Barkingside

The JK Silvertown squad face the camera (pic: JK Silvertown). Archant

JK Silvertown sealed a 2-0 victory over table-toppers Barkingside on a cold morning in Beckton.

JK knew they had to be at 100 per cent to get anything out of the game against trhe undefeated Barkingside.

It was JK who started the brightest out of the both teams, but not really cutting out any real chances.

In the 30th minute a bad back pass from JK found the Barkingside forward with an open goal and somehow he managed the blaze it over - meaning they went into the break goalless.

JK started the brightest out of both teams once again and in the 55th minute they broke the deadlock.

A lovely dummy from Alan Taylor found Chris Wright who then buried it the ball in the back of net to make it 1-0.

Barkingside upped their game and JK keeper Jamaine Mutumba kept them in the game with some lovely saves.

Then Reece Morgan picked the ball up in the Barkingside half and beat a few men and smashed the ball bottom corner to seal a 2-0 victory.

JK Silvertown: Mutumba, Conteh, Jenkins, Radford, Coker, Drisdale, Conteh, Taylor, Stevens, Morgan, Wright.

Subs: Bowers, Johnson, Raju Hassan, Abouchakra, Blatchford, Ferriera.