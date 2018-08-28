Ilford progress in cup with Clapton victory

Leon Lewis of Clapton goes close during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy: Ilford 2 Clapton 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford progressed into the quarter-finals of the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy with a 2-1 win over Essex Senior League rivals Clapton.

Goals from Foxes new signing Alexander Cathline and former assistant manager Lamarr Douglas sealed their side’s progress in the cup competition - despite a consolation goal from the Tons Leon Lewis at Cricklefield Stadium.

Cathline opened the scoring in the 17th minute but only ten minutes later Lewis levelled the score to make it 1-1 and it stayed that way until the half-time break.

In the 72nd minute the hosts Mitch Victorin was brought down in the box and awarded a penalty.

Douglas stepped up and fired into the net to seal the win for Ilford.

New Ilford assistant manager Lee Flavin said: “Buzzing with the 2-1 result today against a energetic, hard working Clapton Football side.

“Great effort from the Ilford boys also I should have known better to not wear moulds couldn’t stand up but still contributed.”