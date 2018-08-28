Search

Ilford progress in cup with Clapton victory

PUBLISHED: 09:24 30 December 2018

Leon Lewis of Clapton goes close during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Leon Lewis of Clapton goes close during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy: Ilford 2 Clapton 1

Ilford progressed into the quarter-finals of the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy with a 2-1 win over Essex Senior League rivals Clapton.

Goals from Foxes new signing Alexander Cathline and former assistant manager Lamarr Douglas sealed their side’s progress in the cup competition - despite a consolation goal from the Tons Leon Lewis at Cricklefield Stadium.

Cathline opened the scoring in the 17th minute but only ten minutes later Lewis levelled the score to make it 1-1 and it stayed that way until the half-time break.

In the 72nd minute the hosts Mitch Victorin was brought down in the box and awarded a penalty.

Douglas stepped up and fired into the net to seal the win for Ilford.

New Ilford assistant manager Lee Flavin said: “Buzzing with the 2-1 result today against a energetic, hard working Clapton Football side.

“Great effort from the Ilford boys also I should have known better to not wear moulds couldn’t stand up but still contributed.”

