Clapton CFC progress into Alec Smith Cup quarter-finals

Alec Smith Cup: Hillingdon 0 Clapton CFC 3

Clapton's men's team brushed aside an ill-disciplined Hillingdon on Saturday to progress into the quarter-finals of the Alec Smith Cup on Saturday.

The Uxbridge-based side were the architects of their own downfall, conceding two penalties and getting two men sent off in an action-packed opening half.

The first penalty was dispatched by CCFC's Stefan Nielsen early on and a couple of minutes later, the same man had another chance from the spot, but Hillingdon keeper Joe Sellick saved well.

On 16 minutes, Clapton doubled their advantage as Joshua Adejokun finished off after being played through by a Sham Darr reverse pass.

Then the frustrated hosts let their emotions boil over. Paul Griffin and Frederick Hayes both got their matching orders for lashing out at CCFC players who had dribbled past them.

Clapton only managed to add one more goal with another cool Joshua Adejokun finish, after being set up by his brother Noah.