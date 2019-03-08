Search

Advanced search

Clapton CFC progress into Alec Smith Cup quarter-finals

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 09 September 2019

Clapton CFC find the back of the net against Hillingdon (Pic: Annu Mayor)

Clapton CFC find the back of the net against Hillingdon (Pic: Annu Mayor)

Archant

Alec Smith Cup: Hillingdon 0 Clapton CFC 3

Clapton's men's team brushed aside an ill-disciplined Hillingdon on Saturday to progress into the quarter-finals of the Alec Smith Cup on Saturday.

The Uxbridge-based side were the architects of their own downfall, conceding two penalties and getting two men sent off in an action-packed opening half.

You may also want to watch:

The first penalty was dispatched by CCFC's Stefan Nielsen early on and a couple of minutes later, the same man had another chance from the spot, but Hillingdon keeper Joe Sellick saved well.

On 16 minutes, Clapton doubled their advantage as Joshua Adejokun finished off after being played through by a Sham Darr reverse pass.

Then the frustrated hosts let their emotions boil over. Paul Griffin and Frederick Hayes both got their matching orders for lashing out at CCFC players who had dribbled past them.

Clapton only managed to add one more goal with another cool Joshua Adejokun finish, after being set up by his brother Noah.

Most Read

Plaistow stabbbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Stratford

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Stratford dance group gets £260,000 for hip hop leadership programme

East London Dance has won �260k from the Arts Council to develop the next generation of leaders in the hip hop dance community. Picture: Tobias Jackman, Rugged Estate by Camilla Greenwell.

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Council to throw ‘peace event’ opposing Canning Town arms fair

Police and protestors at DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton.

Most Read

Plaistow stabbbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Stratford

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Stratford dance group gets £260,000 for hip hop leadership programme

East London Dance has won �260k from the Arts Council to develop the next generation of leaders in the hip hop dance community. Picture: Tobias Jackman, Rugged Estate by Camilla Greenwell.

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Council to throw ‘peace event’ opposing Canning Town arms fair

Police and protestors at DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton CFC progress into Alec Smith Cup quarter-finals

Clapton CFC find the back of the net against Hillingdon (Pic: Annu Mayor)

Leyton Orient coach Embleton takes responsibility for poor first-half

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

London Lions sign centre Jordan Jackson

Jordan Jackson in pre-season action for London Lions (Pic: London Lions)

Plaistow stabbbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Stratford dance group gets £260,000 for hip hop leadership programme

East London Dance has won �260k from the Arts Council to develop the next generation of leaders in the hip hop dance community. Picture: Tobias Jackman, Rugged Estate by Camilla Greenwell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists