FA Vase: Lopes Tavares progress while Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and Newbury Forest crash out

PUBLISHED: 10:57 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 15 September 2019

Chris Davis (left) is the new manager of Lopes Tavares (pic: Tim Edwards).

Lopes Tavares progressed into the next round of the FA Vase while Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and Newbury Forest crashed out of the cup competition.

Chris Davis' Tavares cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Catholic United to bag £725 in prize money and a spot in the third qualifying round.

Tom Hollingsworth scored the consolation goal for the visitors at the Terrence MacMillian Stadium

Redbridge suffered a 4-1 defeat to Thurlow Nunn Premier Division outfit FC Clacton in their match.

Goals from Harry McDonald, Jordan Lartey, Callum Griffith and Clowsley to seal their progress despite a goal from Kane Hearn.

Griffith found the net in added time in the first-half to take a lead into the break for the hosts and three minutes into the second-half Clowsley doubled their lead.

Hearn pulled one back however in the 51st minute but it counted for little as Lartey made it 3-1 in the 70th minute.

McDonald then sealed the 4-1 win as he fired home in the 92nd minute of the match.

Tower Hamlets lost 2-0 to New Salamis in their tie on Friday evening.

Newbury Forest were knocked out with a 3-0 defeat to White Ensign thanks to goals from Brett Munyard, John Hilliard, and Jake McWee.

