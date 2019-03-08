FA Vase: Lopes Tavares progress while Bengal, Ilford, Woodford and Barkingside crash out

Lopes Tavares progressed in the FA Vase while Ilford, Barkingside, Woodford Town, and Sporting Bengal United crashed of the competition.

A Tony Cookey brace helped see Chris Davis' men into the next round after defeating Harwich & Parkeston 2-0 at the Terry Macmillan Stadium.

They bagged £550 in prize money and will now face Catholic United in the second qualifying round that knocked out Clapton on Friday evening with a 6-1 win.

Ilford crashed out after letting a lead slip to Essex Senior League rivals Enfield at Cricklefield Stadium.

The Foxes took an early lead through Jerold Cobblah but Enfield levelled after 11 minutes thanks to Michael Salako, and then Josh Woodcock low drive late on in the first half proved to be the winner.

Enfield will now face Enfield Borough in the next round while Ilford still bagged £175 despite losing the tie.

Kyle Roberts netted a 93rd minute winner for visitors St Margaretsbury as they saw off Woodford Town at The Harlow Arena.

Roberts had put the visitors ahead midway through the first half but saw Vlad Sighiartau level early in the second period, but Roberts netted a stoppage time winner to set up an away tie in Suffolk against Whitton United in the next round.

Barkingside failed to build on their impressive performance against Isthmian Premier Division side Bowers & Pitsea in the FA Cup last weekend and crashed out of the Vase with a 3-0 defeat to Broxbourne Borough.