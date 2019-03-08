Search

Advanced search

FA Vase: Lopes Tavares progress while Bengal, Ilford, Woodford and Barkingside crash out

PUBLISHED: 08:46 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 01 September 2019

Chris Davis (left) is the new manager of Lopes Tavares (pic: Tim Edwards).

Chris Davis (left) is the new manager of Lopes Tavares (pic: Tim Edwards).

Archant

Lopes Tavares progressed in the FA Vase while Ilford, Barkingside, Woodford Town, and Sporting Bengal United crashed of the competition.

A Tony Cookey brace helped see Chris Davis' men into the next round after defeating Harwich & Parkeston 2-0 at the Terry Macmillan Stadium.

They bagged £550 in prize money and will now face Catholic United in the second qualifying round that knocked out Clapton on Friday evening with a 6-1 win.

Ilford crashed out after letting a lead slip to Essex Senior League rivals Enfield at Cricklefield Stadium.

You may also want to watch:

The Foxes took an early lead through Jerold Cobblah but Enfield levelled after 11 minutes thanks to Michael Salako, and then Josh Woodcock low drive late on in the first half proved to be the winner.

Enfield will now face Enfield Borough in the next round while Ilford still bagged £175 despite losing the tie.

Kyle Roberts netted a 93rd minute winner for visitors St Margaretsbury as they saw off Woodford Town at The Harlow Arena.

Roberts had put the visitors ahead midway through the first half but saw Vlad Sighiartau level early in the second period, but Roberts netted a stoppage time winner to set up an away tie in Suffolk against Whitton United in the next round.

Barkingside failed to build on their impressive performance against Isthmian Premier Division side Bowers & Pitsea in the FA Cup last weekend and crashed out of the Vase with a 3-0 defeat to Broxbourne Borough.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Latest from the Newham Recorder

FA Vase: Lopes Tavares progress while Bengal, Ilford, Woodford and Barkingside crash out

Chris Davis (left) is the new manager of Lopes Tavares (pic: Tim Edwards).

Cycling: Cavendish to race in Six Day London

Mark Cavendish rides in after completing the men's elite race during the British National Championships (pic Chris Radburn/PA)

Opinion: Know yourself and put friendships first

NewVIc principal and CEO shares words of wisdom and guidance.

West Ham ease to third win in a row with victory over Norwich City

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Leyton Orient nab late draw at Salford City

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists