FA chairman Clarke says everyone must share the pain in player wage cuts

PUBLISHED: 15:13 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 07 April 2020

Chairman of the Football League Greg Clarke. Photo: Adam Davy/EMPICS

Chairman of the Football League Greg Clarke. Photo: Adam Davy/EMPICS

EMPICS Sport

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke says everyone involved in the game must “step up and share the pain” as talks between players and clubs over wage deferrals and cuts continue.

The FA announced on Monday that the governing body’s top earners would take pay cuts of 30 per cent due to revenue lost owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with other senior management staff taking a 15 per cent cut.

Clarke called on everyone to rally round in the game’s time of need.

“Football faces economic challenges beyond the wildest imagination of those who run it,” he said in an address to the FA Council on Tuesday.

“The pandemic will be followed by its economic consequences and all business sectors will suffer.

“We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse. Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection.

“In the face of this unprecedented adversity, all the stakeholders within the game from players, fans, clubs, owners and administrators need to step up and share the pain to keep the game alive.”

Clarke admitted that although there was a commitment to finishing the 2019-20 season, it may not be possible.

“Returning to the issue of uncertainty, no one knows how long the lock down will last and what social distancing measures will endure even when the daily rate of infection is much reduced,” he said.

“Our Government is rightly cautious as human life is at stake and prudence is our only sensible option.

“We are committed to finishing the professional football season as this resolves the issues of promotion and relegation together with title winners on merit.

“However, we may not be able to finish the season as football is not our priority, human life is, and we will do as the Government directs as the pandemic unfolds.”

