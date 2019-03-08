Search

Advanced search

Essex Sunday Football Combination: AC Milano 2 Loxford Lions 1

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 September 2019

AC Milano celebrate a win. Picture: AC Milano

AC Milano celebrate a win. Picture: AC Milano

Archant

AC Milano made a good start to the season as they won their first league game 2-1 at home against newly promoted Loxford Lions.

The home side scored the first goal of the game when a quick free kick was taken by Masih Faqiri, who found Lukman Hassan to finish with his left foot to give his side the lead.

Loxford came out stronger in second half and started to play some good football before equalising thanks to a looping shot.

In the 82nd minute, AC Milano got the winner as a great pass over the top by Shabaz Saleem found the pacey Kamran Iqbal who took on the Loxford Lions defender and finished off clinically with his left foot.

Team:Y Ali, U Ahmed, A Khan, O Ahmed, H Naseem, M Faqiri, V Makan, S Hafez, A Kakuji, L Hassan, T Akhtar, Z Patel, K Iqbal, U Patel, S Saleem.

Man of the Match: Tayyab Akhtar

Most Read

Murder hunt launched in Stratford after teenager is stabbed in street fight

Byford Close where teenage boy died after being stabbed in a street fight. Picture: Google

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Chairman of trustees insists school will not close at end of the year

Grangewood Independent School in Forest Gate. Picture: Ken Mears

Byford Close fatal stabbing: Knife crime epidemic spreads into quiet cul de sac where ‘nothing suspicious ever happens’

The scene of a fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Most Read

Murder hunt launched in Stratford after teenager is stabbed in street fight

Byford Close where teenage boy died after being stabbed in a street fight. Picture: Google

Campaigners begin occupation of ExCeL entrance ahead of Canning Town arms fair

There was a heavy police presence at the protests in the run-up to DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Chairman of trustees insists school will not close at end of the year

Grangewood Independent School in Forest Gate. Picture: Ken Mears

Byford Close fatal stabbing: Knife crime epidemic spreads into quiet cul de sac where ‘nothing suspicious ever happens’

The scene of a fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Ten Doeschate praise for Essex matchwinner Bopara

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex and Ravi Bopara celebrate victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Essex Sunday Football Combination: AC Milano 2 Loxford Lions 1

AC Milano celebrate a win. Picture: AC Milano

Council cabinet welcomed back from summer break with peach-ful celebration

Carmeletta Subryan addresses Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz during the Peach presentation at the Town Hall. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Boy, 14, arrested in Barking on suspicion of murdering teenager in Plaistow

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

T20: Bopara blast leads Essex to Finals Day

Ravi Bopara of Essex leaves the field with a smile having secured victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists