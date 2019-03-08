Essex Sunday Football Combination: AC Milano 2 Loxford Lions 1

AC Milano celebrate a win. Picture: AC Milano Archant

AC Milano made a good start to the season as they won their first league game 2-1 at home against newly promoted Loxford Lions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home side scored the first goal of the game when a quick free kick was taken by Masih Faqiri, who found Lukman Hassan to finish with his left foot to give his side the lead.

Loxford came out stronger in second half and started to play some good football before equalising thanks to a looping shot.

In the 82nd minute, AC Milano got the winner as a great pass over the top by Shabaz Saleem found the pacey Kamran Iqbal who took on the Loxford Lions defender and finished off clinically with his left foot.

Team:Y Ali, U Ahmed, A Khan, O Ahmed, H Naseem, M Faqiri, V Makan, S Hafez, A Kakuji, L Hassan, T Akhtar, Z Patel, K Iqbal, U Patel, S Saleem.

Man of the Match: Tayyab Akhtar