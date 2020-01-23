Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Clapton, Ilford well beaten

PUBLISHED: 08:33 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 23 January 2020

Ilford manager Jon Fowell (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford manager Jon Fowell (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton and Ilford ended up well beaten in league and cup action on Wednesday.

But the Tons gave high-flying Walthamstow a fright, before seeing two men sent off and conceding three late goals in a 6-2 defeat.

The Foxes, meanwhile, saw hopes of a semi-final place in the Errington Challenge Cup ended by a 4-1 loss at Hadley.

Clapton stunned promotion-chasing Walthamstow at their temporary Southchurch Park home to race into a 2-0 lead, with a near-post finish after a good passing move and long-range effort.

But Jamie Bennett headed home a cross from Skeels to halve the deficit just before the break and give the visitors a boost for the second half.

And Clapton, already down to 10 men due to a sin-bin offence, were forced to put an outfield player in goal after the restart with Williiam Hunt suffering an injury.

The hosts were reduced to nine men by a straight red card and Stow levelled with a penalty from Dwade James, after his goalbound header was handled by a defender, who was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence to reduce Tons to nine permanently.

You may also want to watch:

And it was 3-2 when James converted from the spot once again, after he himself and been challenged in the box.

Clapton went down to eight men after another sin-bin offence and Charlie Yexley crossed for Gebrai Samrai to loop a header into the net for a fourth Stow goal.

Lewis Francis and Yexley then combined for Callum Ibe to strike home a fifth and more good work on the wing by Francis set up Samrai, who fired a shot on the turn through the stand-in keeper's legs.

Ilford fell behind against Hadley at Brickfield Lane as Solomon Ofori fired home after good work from Sam Edwards.

Yemi Buramioh doubled the advantage before half-time and Ofori tapped in a third from Bradley Marriott's cross after the restart.

Ofori completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to make it 4-0, before Noel Omondi grabbed a consolation for Jonny Fowell's Ilford.

Friday night sees Tower Hamlets host Southend Manor and Woodford Town entertain Hashtag United in their next fixtures.

Clapton travel to Sawbridgeworth Town, while Ilford visit West Essex and Redbridge go to Enfield for what will be the 400th match of manager Micky Wetherall's career.

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after West Ham United fan dies near Stratford station

A West Ham United fan collapsed and died following Saturday's match against Everton. Picture: April Roach

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of ‘high end’ cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

Jailed for life: Newham and Redbridge men locked up for murder of teenager stabbed 17 times

Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah were jailed for life for stabbing teenager Amara Toure to death 17 times. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Stratford hotel ordered to pay £45,000 over ‘serious’ fire safety failures

Act Grange Ltd, which runs The Baytree Hotel in Vicarage Lane, Stratford, and the company’s director Falgun Patel were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, January 13. Picture: Google

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after West Ham United fan dies near Stratford station

A West Ham United fan collapsed and died following Saturday's match against Everton. Picture: April Roach

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of ‘high end’ cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

Jailed for life: Newham and Redbridge men locked up for murder of teenager stabbed 17 times

Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah were jailed for life for stabbing teenager Amara Toure to death 17 times. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Stratford hotel ordered to pay £45,000 over ‘serious’ fire safety failures

Act Grange Ltd, which runs The Baytree Hotel in Vicarage Lane, Stratford, and the company’s director Falgun Patel were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, January 13. Picture: Google

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Essex Senior League: Clapton, Ilford well beaten

Ilford manager Jon Fowell (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham slump to another crushing defeat against rampant Leicester

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Electric car drivers “ripped off” at Copper Box Arena claims London Assembly member

Caroline Pidgeon AM, left, said drivers were subject to unfair costs at the Copper Box Arena's TfL-funded charging point. Pictures: City Hall/Google Streetview

O’s midfielder Wright says they had to stand up and be counted

Josh Wright celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s boss Embleton ‘astonished’ at the difference in performance

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists