Essex Senior League: Clapton, Ilford well beaten

Ilford manager Jon Fowell (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton and Ilford ended up well beaten in league and cup action on Wednesday.

But the Tons gave high-flying Walthamstow a fright, before seeing two men sent off and conceding three late goals in a 6-2 defeat.

The Foxes, meanwhile, saw hopes of a semi-final place in the Errington Challenge Cup ended by a 4-1 loss at Hadley.

Clapton stunned promotion-chasing Walthamstow at their temporary Southchurch Park home to race into a 2-0 lead, with a near-post finish after a good passing move and long-range effort.

But Jamie Bennett headed home a cross from Skeels to halve the deficit just before the break and give the visitors a boost for the second half.

And Clapton, already down to 10 men due to a sin-bin offence, were forced to put an outfield player in goal after the restart with Williiam Hunt suffering an injury.

The hosts were reduced to nine men by a straight red card and Stow levelled with a penalty from Dwade James, after his goalbound header was handled by a defender, who was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence to reduce Tons to nine permanently.

And it was 3-2 when James converted from the spot once again, after he himself and been challenged in the box.

Clapton went down to eight men after another sin-bin offence and Charlie Yexley crossed for Gebrai Samrai to loop a header into the net for a fourth Stow goal.

Lewis Francis and Yexley then combined for Callum Ibe to strike home a fifth and more good work on the wing by Francis set up Samrai, who fired a shot on the turn through the stand-in keeper's legs.

Ilford fell behind against Hadley at Brickfield Lane as Solomon Ofori fired home after good work from Sam Edwards.

Yemi Buramioh doubled the advantage before half-time and Ofori tapped in a third from Bradley Marriott's cross after the restart.

Ofori completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to make it 4-0, before Noel Omondi grabbed a consolation for Jonny Fowell's Ilford.

Friday night sees Tower Hamlets host Southend Manor and Woodford Town entertain Hashtag United in their next fixtures.

Clapton travel to Sawbridgeworth Town, while Ilford visit West Essex and Redbridge go to Enfield for what will be the 400th match of manager Micky Wetherall's career.