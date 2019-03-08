Former O’s youngster Haxhiu inspires Enfield win over Clapton

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Enfield 4 Clapton 2

Clapton’s chances of finishing in the top half of the Essex Senior League suffered a blow as they lost 4-2 away to Enfield.

A brace from former Leyton Orient Academy product Ernold Haxhiu and goals from Luke Thomas and Joe Pattison sealed the win – despite goals from The Tons Giovanni Palmer and Jayden Charles at The Harlow Arena.

Giovanni Palmer put The Tons ahead when a blocked pass fell to the Clapton man for an easy finish inside the six yard box.

Haxhiu then levelled the score as he dribbled past three players before finding the back of the net.

The youngster then netted his second of the match before Luke Thomas fired home a Reece Barrett cross at the near post to make it 3-1.

The Tons pulled one back with an effort in off the post from striker Charles.

But Enfield added another as Pattison struck a powerful effort from the edge of the box that the keeper could only push into the back of his net to seal a 4-2 win.

Clapton now travel away to Takeley on Tuesday evening.