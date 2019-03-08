Search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 September 2019

Dagenham and Redbridge celebrate. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham and Redbridge celebrate. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Jacob Ranson is joined by Dan Bennett and Dave Evans for the East London Football Podcast to discuss West Ham, Leyton Orient and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Dave Evans gave his thoughts ahead of West Ham's return to action following the international break as they travel to Aston Villa on Monday night.

He discussed the Hammers' best ever penalty takers following his in-depth article looking at who has been the most successful, which you can read here.

We also talked about West Ham Women, who got their season off to a losing start as they were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal.

Jacob Ranson and Dan Bennett reviewed Leyton Orient's 3-1 defeat at home to Swindon Town and examined where they need to improve.

Next up for Orient is a trip to league leaders Exeter following a home clash with in-form Crewe, with the pair giving their opinions on whether Ross Embleton's side can get anything from those games.

Also discussed was Dagenham & Redbridge's 1-0 win away at Maidenhead United, with Dan giving his summary after attending the game as well as previewing their next match against Hartlepool.

That was followed by a round-up of this week's non-league fixtures, with several eye-catching games taking place.

