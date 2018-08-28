Search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 January 2019

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Archant

West Ham United will hope to avoid becoming victims of an FA Cup shock when they visit Sky Bet League One strugglers Wimbledon in the fourth round on Saturday.

The Hammers endured a difficult time at Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend, with Manuel Pellegrini’s men losing 2-1 on the South Coast.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, will hope to return to winning ways in the Vanarama National League when they welcome John Still’s Maidstone United.

The O’s were beaten 2-0 at Ebbsfleet United last Saturday, but Justin Edinburgh’s men remain top of the table, if only on points difference from Solihull Moors.

And Dagenham & Redbridge will look to put further distance between themselves and the league’s bottom four when they entertain Aldershot Town.

Peter Taylor’s grabbed their first win of 2019 last weekend with Nathan Smith, Conor Wilkinson and Lamar Reynolds on target in a 3-0 success at Maidstone.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football Podcast.

Don’t forget – you can now find the show on Spotify, as well as on Audioboom and any podcast catcher you use.

Most Read

Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder is denied life-saving drug because of its cost

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

Mehdi Djoumad, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: MPS

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

Adrian Hinkson... wanted for questioning after attack on woman in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

