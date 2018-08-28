Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 January 2019

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United head for Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, keen to maintain their recent fine form.

The Hammers enjoyed a brilliant 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the league last weekend, with Declan Rice netting the winner for Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, return to action in the Vanarama National League this Saturday with a trip to Ebbsfleet United.

The O’s progressed to the third round of the FA Trophy with a 1-0 win at Wrexham courtesy of a Matt Harrold penalty for Justin Edinburgh’s outfit.

Divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge are also back in league action this Saturday as they head over the Dartford Crossing to face Maidstone United.

Daggers were knocked out of the FA Trophy last weekend with Peter Taylor’s men losing 2-0 at Salford City.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football podcast.

Host Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to chow down on another week in east London football.

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils who have received Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Charity rescues 11 cats dumped in boxes and left to die in Stratford alleyway

The first box opened contained three cats. Picture: Celia Hammond Trust

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils who have received Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Charity rescues 11 cats dumped in boxes and left to die in Stratford alleyway

The first box opened contained three cats. Picture: Celia Hammond Trust

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

Abassi hopes to make more progress towards Paralympic dream

Newham's Asif Gul Abassi (left) with a fellow athlete (pic: Asif Gul Abassi)

Team News: Ebbsfleet United vs Leyton Orient

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jailed: East Ham man who pointed BB gun at rail staff

Mohammed Maow. Picture: BTP

Sentenced: East Ham man who took part in homophobic ‘acid attack’ in Dalston

Turgut Adakan was given a suspended jail sentence. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists