The East London Football Podcast

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson and Dan Bennett to discuss the latest in east London football.

Dave gave his thoughts on West Ham's poor performance in the home defeat to Newcastle and where it all went wrong.

He also discussed the pressure Manuel Pellegerini is under and previewed Saturday's game away at Burnley.

Jacob discussed Leyton Orient's recent defeat away at Morecambe and assessed Carl Fletcher's start to life as manager.

Also talked about was the Leasing.com draw with Brighton U21s on Wednesday and the importance of beating non-league Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Dan reviewed Dagenham & Redbridge's 2-1 away defeat at Solihull Moors on Saturday and the poor defensive mistakes which led to the loss.

Jacob and Dan also gave their thoughts on Peter Taylor's recent decisions, including loaning out Liam Gordon.

Also discussed was the latest in the non-league football scene.

