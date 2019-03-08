Search

Advanced search

The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 November 2019

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Archant

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, Jacob Ranson and Dan Bennett to discuss the latest in east London football.

Dave gave his thoughts on West Ham's poor performance in the home defeat to Newcastle and where it all went wrong.

He also discussed the pressure Manuel Pellegerini is under and previewed Saturday's game away at Burnley.

Jacob discussed Leyton Orient's recent defeat away at Morecambe and assessed Carl Fletcher's start to life as manager.

You may also want to watch:

Also talked about was the Leasing.com draw with Brighton U21s on Wednesday and the importance of beating non-league Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Dan reviewed Dagenham & Redbridge's 2-1 away defeat at Solihull Moors on Saturday and the poor defensive mistakes which led to the loss.

Jacob and Dan also gave their thoughts on Peter Taylor's recent decisions, including loaning out Liam Gordon.

Also discussed was the latest in the non-league football scene.

You can listen to the full podcast by clicking the link.

Most Read

Family reveals damage wreaked on home in five-month battle with builder

Shabana Khanam, right, and the state the property was left in. Pictures: Shabana Khanam

Newham headteacher named among London’s most influential people

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form principal Mouhssin Ismail. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Police search for man with Upminster, Romford and Newham links who is wanted in connection with a burglary

Anthony Kelly from Brentwood has links to Romford, Upminster and Newham and he is wanted by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Newham teenager and 20-year-old charged with conspiracy to commit murder over Ilford double shooting

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Family reveals damage wreaked on home in five-month battle with builder

Shabana Khanam, right, and the state the property was left in. Pictures: Shabana Khanam

Newham headteacher named among London’s most influential people

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form principal Mouhssin Ismail. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Police search for man with Upminster, Romford and Newham links who is wanted in connection with a burglary

Anthony Kelly from Brentwood has links to Romford, Upminster and Newham and he is wanted by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Newham teenager and 20-year-old charged with conspiracy to commit murder over Ilford double shooting

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Cricket: Newham youngsters enjoy Super 1s finals

Newham's Leanne Tansley in action at the Lord's Taverners Super 1s finals

Hammers boss Pellegrini is looking for squad to improve for tough Burnley encounter

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Leyton Orient look to progress against unbeaten Jammers

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Extinction Rebellion campaigner denies causing public nuisance during London City Airport protest

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists