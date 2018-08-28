Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 January 2019

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Victoria Jones/PA)

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Victoria Jones/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United kick off their FA Cup campaign at home to Birmingham City on Saturday in a match being dubbed the ‘Brady, Gold & Sullivan Derby’.

The Hammers began 2019 with a 2-2 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday, with Marko Arnautovic netting twice.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, face a potential season-defining clash at home to Vanarama National League title rivals Salford City on Saturday.

The O’s started the New Year in fine style with a 1-0 success at home to Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday, with Macauley Bonne netting the game’s only goal.

Daggers, meanwhile, will hope to avoid a third successive defeat when they host Boreham Wood this weekend.

The sides last met on the opening day of the season with Peter Taylor’s men looking to show how far they’ve come since that 1-0 defeat in August.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football podcast.

Host Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to reflect on another week in east London football.

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

Body found in search for missing West Ham fan Jack Morrad

Police have found a body in the search for Jack Morrad. Picture: Essex Police

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

Suspect three. Picture: Met Police

CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Could City be about to change their January transfer window plans?

Daniel Farke has plenty to ponder in January after the Christmas schedule. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Exclusive: ‘For me in my head, I’m here’ – Klose on Norwich City contract talks and January opportunities

Timm Klose won't be distracted by his future, as his Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke plots a potential route to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park.

City striker set to remain at Exeter for rest of the season

Tristan Abrahams is on a season-long loan at Exeter City. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘My feeling is we were more or less not allowed to win’ - Farke rues ref justice after City’s 1-1 Brentford comeback

Ben Godfrey leads the celebrations for Timm Klose's late leveller at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Victoria Jones/PA)

Salford clash the type of game we will relish, insists Orient defender

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma celebrates scoring against Bromley with his team-mates in front of ex-O's ace George Porter (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Revealed: How many people in Newham taking part in Dry January

Around one in ten drinkers in the UK will take part in Dry January. Pic: PA

O’s players enjoy being leaders, says proud boss

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Write off West Ham skipper at your peril after another superb cameo performance

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists