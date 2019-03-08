Spot-on CSM London collect Essex Alliance League cup silverware following shootout

CSM London celebrating being crowned Division Two cup champions (Pic: Zainab Ikramullah) Archant

CSM London were able to add the Essex Alliance League Division Two Cup to earlier promotion success in their debut season after overcoming a tough Rainham Working Men's Club side 6-5 penalties after drawing 1-1 following 90 minutes of nail-biting football.

With a crowd of around 300 in attendance, both teams were cheered on by incredible support at Victoria Road - the home of National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

Of the two sides CSM London, who train and play at Flanders Playing Fields in East Ham, had the better opening 20 minutes, as Ade Yusuf and Keifer Cole both had big chances to give them an early lead.

However, the side were rewarded after Yusuf flicked a header into Omar Wilson's path and he slid the ball in to give the Londoners the lead to earn a deserved goal in the 22nd minute of the match.

This seemed to spur their opposition into life as Rainham WMC battled back with the clearer chances and better play, eventually leading to their equaliser just before half time.

Liam Tormey latched onto a chipped through ball with exquisite chest control and tucked the ball home with great composure on the stroke of half-time.

The second half started with much of the same pressure from Rainham WMC, who had two chances cleared off the line thanks to Matthew Knights and James Blake, who found themselves in the perfect position for CSM.

As the half wore on, plenty of stoppages disrupted the flow of the game, but CSM seemed to grow in the last 15 minutes.

However, neither side could find the winner, leading to a penalty shootout to decide who would claim the silverware.

With both sides missing early penalties, a sudden death situation occurred after the first five spot-kicks for each side.

Ryan Thompson made himself the hero for CSM saving the final penalty to give the side a 6-5 victory in the shootout and a cup title in their debut season.