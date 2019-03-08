Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Spot-on CSM London collect Essex Alliance League cup silverware following shootout

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 May 2019

CSM London celebrating being crowned Division Two cup champions (Pic: Zainab Ikramullah)

CSM London celebrating being crowned Division Two cup champions (Pic: Zainab Ikramullah)

Archant

CSM London were able to add the Essex Alliance League Division Two Cup to earlier promotion success in their debut season after overcoming a tough Rainham Working Men's Club side 6-5 penalties after drawing 1-1 following 90 minutes of nail-biting football.

With a crowd of around 300 in attendance, both teams were cheered on by incredible support at Victoria Road - the home of National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

Of the two sides CSM London, who train and play at Flanders Playing Fields in East Ham, had the better opening 20 minutes, as Ade Yusuf and Keifer Cole both had big chances to give them an early lead.

However, the side were rewarded after Yusuf flicked a header into Omar Wilson's path and he slid the ball in to give the Londoners the lead to earn a deserved goal in the 22nd minute of the match.

This seemed to spur their opposition into life as Rainham WMC battled back with the clearer chances and better play, eventually leading to their equaliser just before half time.

You may also want to watch:

Liam Tormey latched onto a chipped through ball with exquisite chest control and tucked the ball home with great composure on the stroke of half-time.

The second half started with much of the same pressure from Rainham WMC, who had two chances cleared off the line thanks to Matthew Knights and James Blake, who found themselves in the perfect position for CSM.

As the half wore on, plenty of stoppages disrupted the flow of the game, but CSM seemed to grow in the last 15 minutes.

However, neither side could find the winner, leading to a penalty shootout to decide who would claim the silverware.

With both sides missing early penalties, a sudden death situation occurred after the first five spot-kicks for each side.

Ryan Thompson made himself the hero for CSM saving the final penalty to give the side a 6-5 victory in the shootout and a cup title in their debut season.

Most Read

East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Newham facing ‘epidemic’ with rising obesity, NHS shock figures reveal

Obesity 'epidemic' hits Newham with 3,500 new cases diagnosed in just 12 months. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

Man, 19, stabbed in Stratford

A man was found stabbed in Abbey Lane last night. Picture: GOOGLE

Custom House deaths: Inquests open into deaths of two women found in freezer

The inquest into the deaths of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House, has been opened. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Most Read

East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Newham facing ‘epidemic’ with rising obesity, NHS shock figures reveal

Obesity 'epidemic' hits Newham with 3,500 new cases diagnosed in just 12 months. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

Man, 19, stabbed in Stratford

A man was found stabbed in Abbey Lane last night. Picture: GOOGLE

Custom House deaths: Inquests open into deaths of two women found in freezer

The inquest into the deaths of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House, has been opened. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Who is our West Ham ratings winner?

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Okolie links up with new trainer McGuigan

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Spot-on CSM London collect Essex Alliance League cup silverware following shootout

CSM London celebrating being crowned Division Two cup champions (Pic: Zainab Ikramullah)

Lisbie: Leyton Orient made me love football again

Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Rise in people seeking help for problem drinking in Newham, figures show

The number of people receiving specialist treatment for problem drinking in Newham rose last year. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists