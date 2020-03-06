Cowley Community book cup final spot

Cowley Community booked their place in the final of the Essex Cup with a 2-0 victory over Brentwood Athletic at Low Hall Sports Ground.

Having beaten Writtle FC 2-0 in their quarter-final tie, Cowley took the lead with a Chris Wright goal midway through the first half.

But despite dominating play and having the better chances they could not add to their tally before the break.

Brentwood had chances of their own after the restart, but Cowley continued to have most of the play and eventually doubled their advantage with a well-taken goal from Kyle Cargill inside the final 15 minutes.

Cowley Community will go on to play the final at Bowers & Pitsea's Len Salmon Stadium and manager Robert Cooper said: "It was an all-round performance and I'm proud of my players and looking forward to the remaining fixtures in the league and cups."