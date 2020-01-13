Clapton CFC fall to defeat away to Comets

Greater London Women's Division One: Comets WFC 2 Clapton CFC 2

Clapton CFC's women's team went down to a 4-2 loss to Comets WFC on Clapham Common on Sunday.

Having won 5-2 in the reverse fixture in Walthamstow, they were confident of getting a result, and it looked like another victory could be on the cards when forward Naomi Scriven beat the opposition goalie to a throughball to put the visitors in front.

But Comets scored two goals from their only attacks of the first half to put Clapton on the back foot.

Their first was a lob, their second a shot off the bar that bounced on the line. The referee adjudged it to have gone over.

Comets added two more in the second half before Emily Link prodded in a consolation and the away side produced their best spell of pressure of the game, but it was too little too late and Comets took the three points.

The Tons sit second bottom of the Greater London Women's Football League Division One, albeit with games in hand on those above them.