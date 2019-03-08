Clapton women bag draw at Regents Park Rangers

Clapton Community FC's women fought back to grab a point in a 1-1 draw against Regents Park Rangers on Sunday.

In the hot September sun, the hosts took an early lead when a forward finished off a lofted ball into the box.

Attacker Naomi Scriven, who had grabbed two goals in last week's league opener against Luton Town Development, was causing the Regent's Park defenders problems with her pace and power.

This pressure paid off when a pinpoint Ciara Monahan corner was headed home by Zhane Amoaten for the equaliser.

The Tons just about edged a scrappy second half in terms of attacking play. But the opposition, who have just dropped down to the Greater London Women's Football League Division One from the Premier, were solid in defence. Clapton's attention will now turn to next Sunday's Woman's FA Cup preliminary round clash with Oakwood Ladies at The Stray Dog.