Search

Advanced search

Clapton women bag draw at Regents Park Rangers

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 September 2019

Clapton CFC women celebrate a goal against Regents Park Rangers (Pic: Max Reeves)

Clapton CFC women celebrate a goal against Regents Park Rangers (Pic: Max Reeves)

Archant

Clapton Community FC's women fought back to grab a point in a 1-1 draw against Regents Park Rangers on Sunday.

Clapton CFC women in action against Regents Park Rangers (Pic: Max Reeves)Clapton CFC women in action against Regents Park Rangers (Pic: Max Reeves)

In the hot September sun, the hosts took an early lead when a forward finished off a lofted ball into the box.

You may also want to watch:

Attacker Naomi Scriven, who had grabbed two goals in last week's league opener against Luton Town Development, was causing the Regent's Park defenders problems with her pace and power.

This pressure paid off when a pinpoint Ciara Monahan corner was headed home by Zhane Amoaten for the equaliser.

The Tons just about edged a scrappy second half in terms of attacking play. But the opposition, who have just dropped down to the Greater London Women's Football League Division One from the Premier, were solid in defence. Clapton's attention will now turn to next Sunday's Woman's FA Cup preliminary round clash with Oakwood Ladies at The Stray Dog.

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP

Family pay tribute to Forest Gate ‘legend’ killed in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Thugs who drugged gay men and tortured naked victim in Forest Gate

Brandon Dunbar... drugged and tortured gay victims and robbed them, jailed 18 years for 23 offences. Picture: Met Police

First students move into university’s new Stratford halls of residence inspired by two ‘exceptional’ women

Eleanor Rosa House in Stratford. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP

Family pay tribute to Forest Gate ‘legend’ killed in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Thugs who drugged gay men and tortured naked victim in Forest Gate

Brandon Dunbar... drugged and tortured gay victims and robbed them, jailed 18 years for 23 offences. Picture: Met Police

First students move into university’s new Stratford halls of residence inspired by two ‘exceptional’ women

Eleanor Rosa House in Stratford. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton women bag draw at Regents Park Rangers

Clapton CFC women celebrate a goal against Regents Park Rangers (Pic: Max Reeves)

O’s coach Embleton says it’s a step in the right direction

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

East London show plenty of attacking Will as Mavericks are put to sword on first day

Will Brown scored four tries as East London beat Mavericks (pic ELRFC)

McGrath: Essex want to make sure of rewards

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 11th September 2019

New host venue announced for London Football Awards

Tottenham's Son Heung-min after winning the London Football Awards 2019 Premier League Player of the Year. Picture: Action Images for LFAP via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists