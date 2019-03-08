Clapton fail to progress into cup final

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Errington Challenge Cup: Clapton 2 West Essex 4

Clapton failed to progress into the final of the Errington Challenge Cup as they loss 4-2 to West Essex at The Old Spotted Dog.

A hat-trick from striker Michael Mignot ended the Tons hopes of picking up silverware this term along with an own goal – despite goals from Andy Greenslade and a stunner from Ryan Reed in the semi-final tie.

West Essex will now face Stansted in the final after the later sealed their progress with a 5-0 win over Saffron Walden Town.

The first chance of the match fell to attacker Jeffrey Cobblah, who robbed the ball from Josh French, and raced clear with his pace.

The former Basildon United man was denied as goalkeeper Jack Coker got his hand to it in the eighth minute.

Four minutes later striker Mignot lobbed the ball over Emmanuel Olajide to open the scoring against the run of play.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as they soon found themselves 2-0 down as Tons full-back Lanre Vigo accidentally turned home an Emanuel Wazola cross in the 30th minute.

The hosts however pulled one back five minutes later when midfielder Greenslade slotted home a rebound after Ali Al Nashi’s free-kick hit the cross bar.

It didn’t last long as Mignot bundled the ball home at the back post to restore West Essex’s two goal cushion.

Clapton kept fighting on and the ball eventually fell to Cobblah inside the box, but he was denied once again by Coker.

On the stroke of half-time, controversy struck as the visitors winger Samraj Gill went in with a heavy two-foot challenge on Ahmed Mohammed, but was only given a yellow card.

Six minutes into the second-half West Essex goalkeeper Coker pulled off a great save to deny Giovanni Palmer.

In the 59th minute Mignot completed his hat-trick as he slotted the ball into the bottom right corner and give his side a 4-1 lead.

The hosts refused to give up and really piled the pressure on, but got caught on the break in the 66th minute, but Olajide was there to deny Gill from point blank range.

Clapton then had a number of chances and finally got their reward in the 80th minute as Ryan Reed let fly and netted a screamer into the bottom left corner to reduce the arrears.

They then threw everything at it, but failed to capitalise on any of their opportunities.

Clapton: Olajide, Vigo, Duffy (Abiola 64), Giamerah, Falasie (Adoweru 64), Mohammed, Reed, Greenslade, Cobblah, Al Nashi, Palmer

Clapton subs: McPherson, Charles, Martin

West Essex: Coker, Wazola (Appiah 79), Hardy, Macleod, Walk, French, Mignot, Bloss, Taylor (Jewers 76), Lefley, Gill (Gray 68).

Unused subs: Woodbridge, and Ogeoi-Uzokwe.