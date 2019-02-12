Tons continue streak with West Essex victory

Clapton winger Giovanni Palmer races clear (pic Steve Dutton) Archant

Essex Senior League: Clapton 3 West Essex 1

Clapton moved up to 11th in the Essex Senior League table as they made it three consecutive wins with a 3-1 victory over West Essex.

Goals from Bryan Kyungu, Giovanni Palmer and

Former Redbridge and Romford midfielder Kyungu opened the scoring in the 15th minute as his long range effort was deflected in past goalkeeper Jack Coker.

In the 35th minute West Essex levelled the scored as striker Michael Mignot poked the ball home after partner Izzy Ogedi-Uzokwe caused havoc in the box from a Callum Bloss free-kick.

Five minutes later the Tons restored their lead as Giovanni Palmer continued his prolific form after taking advantage of West Essex failing to clear their lines.

Jonny Fowell’s side took a 2-1 lead into the half-time break.

The Tons then added a third in the 75th minute to secure the three points.

Giovanni Palmer tweeted: “I love this game, 10 goals in 10 games I can’t complain.”

Clapton will now welcome Redbridge to The Old Spotted Dog on Saturday as they look to keep climbing up the table.