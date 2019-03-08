Clapton manager Fowell hoping to end reign in style

Clapton manager Jon Fowell celebrates at the final whistle after beating Norwich United in the FA Cup

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell will be hoping to end his reign at The Old Spotted Dog club on a high note.

The Tons will welcome east London rivals Sporting Bengal United on Saturday for their final match of the 2018/19 Essex Senior League season.

And the match will bring boss Fowell's time at the club to an end after almost three seasons in charge.

He guided Tons to the runners-up spot in his first season, before finishing sixth the following campaign, and they now sit mid-table after a rollercoaster season.

They are currently 12th in the Essex Senior League table heading into the final day of the season, but are just three points behind ninth-placed Hoddesdon Town.

“It's a nice club Clapton, I have a good relationship with everyone involved, and Vince (McBean) has been good to me as he gave me my chance,” Fowell said.

“All good things come to an end and I just feel I need a new challenge.”

Fowell says he is still treating the game like any other and wants three points to climb up the table.

“We've still got three points to play for and anyone that knows me will know whether it's the start of the season or the end I always want to win,” he added.

“We want three points and to finish as high up the table as possible. It would be good for the boys to finish strong and take some confidence into summer.”

Fowell did reveal that Kirk McPherson is desperate to win the match against his former club, adding: “Kirk has been on the group chat saying we must win and he certainly won't let the boys rest on their laurels.

“We had a good win against Takeley last time out and Kirk actually had a really good match, he was probably man of the match, and he's buzzing for this match. It's a bit of a rivalry as well.”

Fowell knows it will not be an easy task against eighth-placed Sporting Bengal United, who return from an 18-day break.

“I've got a lot of time for Imrul Gazi and the job he has done there, they are where they are in the table because they deserve to be,” he said.

“They've probably got the best duo in Jay Knight and Steven Carvell as well.”