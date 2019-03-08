Clapton fightback to seal comfortable win over Stonewall

Clapton CFC players slide in the mud to celebrate their win on Non League Day (Pic: Garry Strutt) Archant

Middlesex Counties Premier: Clapton CFC 5 Stonewall 2

Clapton Community FC men's team came back from two down to celebrate Non-League Day with a win over Stonewall on Saturday.

A large crowd of 909 went down to the Wadham Lodge Stadium in Walthamstow, undeterred by the grim weather.

There was a lot going on off the pitch too as this tie had been selected by anti-racism charity Kick It Out as one of six highlighted games across the country.

The club also ran a T-shirt making activity for kids, in conjunction with Hackney-based migrants social centre Akwaaba.

The game was action-packed and, after early chances at both ends, the Barnes-based visitors raced into a 2-0 lead.

Captain Jay Lemonius played through Nasar Nakhli for the opener and then Lemonius scored a spectacular bicycle kick that even the Clapton CFC fans applauded.

But the home side managed to get themselves back on terms by half-time.

Prince Kwakye netted from a rebound for the first and then Lewis Owiredu levelled with a mis-hit shot that fortuitously looped into the net.

In the second half, Clapton CFC took control as livewire Owiredu took it round Stonewall keeper Dennis Aware to slot in for 3-2, before stepping up to take a penalty and complete his hat-trick.

A final gloss was put on the day by striker Eliot Crosbie, who managed to poke one into the top corner from the edge of the six-yard box in the closing stages.

After the final whistle, the Clapton CFC players celebrated by taking a run-up and sliding on their chests through the mud, towards the stand packed with noisy fans.

In spite of the three points, they are still 13th in the Middlesex Counties Premier, but have played less games than most of their rivals.