Clapton had to settle for a share of the spoils with Rovers

Clapton winger Giovanni Palmer races clear with the ball (pic Steve Dutton) Archant

Essex Senior League: Clapton 2 Stanway Rovers 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clapton had to settle for a share of the spoils as they drew 2-2 with mid-table Stanway Rovers.

Goals from Giovanni Palmer and Ali Al Nashi helped earn the Tons a point against a new-look Rovers side at The Old Spotted Dog.

Rovers had a new manager at the helm for the match in Danny Slatter who took up the reigns on an interim basis until the end of the season.

This news followed after the club decided to part company with Terry Spillane.

Clapton now face a big match as they take on West Essex in the Errington Challenge Cup semi-final at The Old Spotted Dog on Tuesday evening.

The Tons will then host Hoddesdon Town on Saturday as they still bid to chase down a top half finish in the Essex Senior League.

The Rovers will now travel away to Ilford on the weekend for their next fixture.