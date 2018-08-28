Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Tons look to keep climbing up the table

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 January 2019

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton will host strugglers Southend Manor this weekend as they continue to battle their way back into the top half of the Essex Senior League table.

The Tons are set to welcome Adam Peek’s side to the Old Spotted Dog on Saturday after also being due to host Hullbridge Sports last night (Tuesday).

They go into the match on the back of a 4-2 defeat to Stansted after striker James Peagram netted all four goals against Jonny Fowell’s side.

Peagram netted from the spot in the 17th minute to give the hosts the lead, before another penalty two minutes later had the Airportmen two goals to the good.

And a third penalty from the home striker completed his hat-trick and saw the home side go into the break three goals up.

Giovanni Palmer pulled one back for the Tons after an hour before James Falaise netted a second for the visitors three minutes later.

But Peagram netted his and Stansted’s fourth almost immediately after to restore their two-goal lead.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils who have received Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Charity rescues 11 cats dumped in boxes and left to die in Stratford alleyway

The first box opened contained three cats. Picture: Celia Hammond Trust

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils who have received Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Charity rescues 11 cats dumped in boxes and left to die in Stratford alleyway

The first box opened contained three cats. Picture: Celia Hammond Trust

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Tons look to keep climbing up the table

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

Abassi hopes to make more progress towards Paralympic dream

Newham's Asif Gul Abassi (left) with a fellow athlete (pic: Asif Gul Abassi)

Team News: Ebbsfleet United vs Leyton Orient

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jailed: East Ham man who pointed BB gun at rail staff

Mohammed Maow. Picture: BTP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists