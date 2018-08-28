Tons look to keep climbing up the table

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton will host strugglers Southend Manor this weekend as they continue to battle their way back into the top half of the Essex Senior League table.

The Tons are set to welcome Adam Peek’s side to the Old Spotted Dog on Saturday after also being due to host Hullbridge Sports last night (Tuesday).

They go into the match on the back of a 4-2 defeat to Stansted after striker James Peagram netted all four goals against Jonny Fowell’s side.

Peagram netted from the spot in the 17th minute to give the hosts the lead, before another penalty two minutes later had the Airportmen two goals to the good.

And a third penalty from the home striker completed his hat-trick and saw the home side go into the break three goals up.

Giovanni Palmer pulled one back for the Tons after an hour before James Falaise netted a second for the visitors three minutes later.

But Peagram netted his and Stansted’s fourth almost immediately after to restore their two-goal lead.