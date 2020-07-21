Clapton secure new home at Terence McMillan Stadium in Plaistow

Clapton have secured a new home at the Terence McMillan Stadium in Plaistow ahead of the 2020/21 Essex Senior League season.

The Tons had to play home matches at multiple different venues last season to ensure their survival after losing their traditional home at the Old Spotted Dog.

Heineken, the landlord, came and repossessed the ground which forced them to play out of Aveley’s Parkside Stadium for a short space of time, while they found a temporary home which ended up being Southend Manor’s Southchurch Park ground.

Clapton are also set to reveal a new kit and new logo for the new season on the back on the government approving the FA’s plans for the return of non-league football in September, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest guidelines revealed how clubs can begin competitive training with the overall group size limited to 30 people, with pre-season fixtures, festivals and small-sided competitions allowed from the start of august.

Grassroots leagues and FA competitions can start from September 1, when ties in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup are due to be held.

But clubs must follow a strict set of rules to ensure they are compliant with legislation and guidance related to Covid-19.

Players and officials should sanitise hands before and after a game, as well as scheduled breaks during a game or training session, while ball handling should be kept to a minimum and equipment disinfected during breaks of play.

Goal celebrations should be avoided, while players, coaches and officials should arrive changed, following best practice for travel and minimising use of public transport, and shower at home.

Clubs should also keep records of attendees at matches or training sessions and Clapton have starting planning their own pre-season friendlies which could start as at the beginning of August – providing social distancing measures are in place.

Their provisional list of fixtures includes matches against Runwell Sports (August 1), Bush Hill Rangers (August 8) and Gurunanak FC (August 15).