Clapton climb into the top half with Robins victory

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Clapton 3 Sawbridgeworth Town 0

Clapton moved up to tenth in the Essex Senior League table as they bounced back to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sawbridgeworth Town.

Goals from Ryan Reed, Giovanni Palmer and Jeffrey Cobblah sealed the three points for the Tons at the Old Spotted Dog.

Winger Reed let fly and found the net from range to open the scoring at the tail end of the first-half.

The Tons then doubled their lead two minutes into the second-half and soon sealed the 3-0 win shortly after.

Giovanni Palmer tweeted: “Another 3 points that’s what it’s all about, well done to all the lads and it’s always good to get on the score sheet.

“11 goals in 11 games I can’t complain.”

The Tons now have seven league fixtures left as they look to continue climbing up the league table.

With the first of them being an away trip to high-flying Walthamstow on Saturday.