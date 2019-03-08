Search

Clapton announce pre-season fixtures

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 May 2019

Clapton play at the Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate

Clapton play at the Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate

Archant

Clapton have announced their pre-season fixtures to prepare for the 2019/20 Essex Senior League campaign.

The Tons will start off with an away match against May & Baker on Saturday, July 6 before welcoming Newbury Forest to The Old Spotted Dog on Tuesday July 9.

The new managerial team of Halil Hassan, Glen Kendall and Paul Gissing will then take their new-look side to Lordswood on Saturday, July 13, then host Bostik South Central outfit Waltham Abbey on Tuesday, July 16.

Clapton will then come up against Spartan South Midlands Football League Premier Division side Stotfold when they make the trip on Saturday, July 20.

And in the final two matches of their pre-season calendar, they will take on Enfield Borough on Tuesday, July 23, before welcoming Greenwich Boroughon Saturday, July 27.

The club will also face a number of new clubs in the upcoming season following the non-league restructure.

