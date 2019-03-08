Clapton CFC fall short at Pitshanger

Clapton CFC in action against Pitshanger Dynamo (Pic: Annu Mayor) Archant

Middlesex County Premier League: Pitshanger Dynamo 2 Clapton CFC 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clapton CFC were defeated 2-0 away to Pitshanger Dynamo in Perivale on Saturday.

In their second game of the Middlesex County Premier League season, after beating Sporting Hackney 2-0 last Tuesday, the Tons went down to two second half goals against one of the title favourites.

You may also want to watch:

In front of over 150, Clapton held their own in a first half that had few chances at either end, but with the East London side tiring in the baking sun, the hosts established control in the second period.

First, Josh Norris took advantage of a napping Clapton defence to volley in a lofted free-kick then Pitshanger captain Greg Miley finished off a well-worked move to effectively end the contest.

Manager of the CCFC men's side Geoff Ocran said: "There wasn't much between the sides and you felt that whoever went on to get the first goal would probably win.

"At the time we conceded we were in the ascendency, but a lapse in concentration and the game changes and we're chasing."

They will need to pick themselves up for a big game next Saturday, their ever FA Vase clash, away to Wivenhoe Town.