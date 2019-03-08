Clapton women crash out of the FA Cup
PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 September 2019
FA Cup: Clapton Community FC 2 Oakwood Ladies 3
Clapton Community were unable to make it to the first round proper of the Women's FA Cup, losing a bruising preliminary round encounter with Oakwood Ladies.
A noisy crowd of 261, including a smattering of away fans, had not been put off by the grim weather.
They got their noses in front early on when Naomi Scriven squared to Capucine Riom to slot home but a quickfire double put Oakwood back in the driving seat after just 12 minutes.
Then Ana Holmes levelled the score with an excellent angled lob.
The Crawley-based visitorsthen managed to hit the back of the net again to make it 3-2 on 40 minutes.
The second half momentum was all with Clapton and they had a goal ruled out on a narrow offside decision and an effort cleared off the line.
Despite the new women's team's first defeat, spirits were high among the red and white faithful.