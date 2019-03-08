Clapton women crash out of the FA Cup

Clapton CFC women in action against Oakwood (Pic: Garry Strutt) Archant

FA Cup: Clapton Community FC 2 Oakwood Ladies 3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clapton Community were unable to make it to the first round proper of the Women's FA Cup, losing a bruising preliminary round encounter with Oakwood Ladies.

A noisy crowd of 261, including a smattering of away fans, had not been put off by the grim weather.

You may also want to watch:

They got their noses in front early on when Naomi Scriven squared to Capucine Riom to slot home but a quickfire double put Oakwood back in the driving seat after just 12 minutes.

Then Ana Holmes levelled the score with an excellent angled lob.

The Crawley-based visitorsthen managed to hit the back of the net again to make it 3-2 on 40 minutes.

The second half momentum was all with Clapton and they had a goal ruled out on a narrow offside decision and an effort cleared off the line.

Despite the new women's team's first defeat, spirits were high among the red and white faithful.