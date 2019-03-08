Clapton women thrash Margate in FA Cup tie
PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 September 2019
Clapton CFC's women's team recorded a thumping 6-3 win over Margate Ladies at the Stray Dog in Walthamstow on Sunday.
As well as being their first competitive game in the red and white of Clapton, after previously playing as AFC Stoke Newington, it was also a first outing in the Woman's FA Cup abn a crowd of 310 were treated to a goalfest.
Laura Wright had the Tons off to a dream start with a long distance strike in the opening minutes, but Margate came back into it with a Harriet Woolston tap in shortly afterwards.
A goal from forward Emily Link and a long distance free kick by Ciara Monahan put the home side in the driving seat at the break.
The Tons raced into a 5-1 lead with further goals from Ana Holmes and Link but Woolston pulled two back for the Kent side, completing her hattrick and setting the home nerves jangling.
A volley from substitute Verity Phillips sealed an impressive Clapton victory and puts them into the first proper round of the cup.