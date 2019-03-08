Search

Advanced search

Clapton women thrash Margate in FA Cup tie

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 September 2019

Clapton CFC women in action against Margate (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Clapton CFC women in action against Margate (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Archant

Clapton CFC's women's team recorded a thumping 6-3 win over Margate Ladies at the Stray Dog in Walthamstow on Sunday.

Clapton CFC women in action against Margate (Pic: Garry Strutt)Clapton CFC women in action against Margate (Pic: Garry Strutt)

As well as being their first competitive game in the red and white of Clapton, after previously playing as AFC Stoke Newington, it was also a first outing in the Woman's FA Cup abn a crowd of 310 were treated to a goalfest.

You may also want to watch:

Laura Wright had the Tons off to a dream start with a long distance strike in the opening minutes, but Margate came back into it with a Harriet Woolston tap in shortly afterwards.

A goal from forward Emily Link and a long distance free kick by Ciara Monahan put the home side in the driving seat at the break.

Clapton CFC women in action against Margate (Pic: Garry Strutt)Clapton CFC women in action against Margate (Pic: Garry Strutt)

The Tons raced into a 5-1 lead with further goals from Ana Holmes and Link but Woolston pulled two back for the Kent side, completing her hattrick and setting the home nerves jangling.

A volley from substitute Verity Phillips sealed an impressive Clapton victory and puts them into the first proper round of the cup.

Most Read

School could close at the end of the year

Grangewood Independent School in Forest Gate. Picture: Ken Mears

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Cancer charity gets keys to new Stratford office

Cancer Research UK's new office at International Quarter London. Picture: Lendlease

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

Most Read

School could close at the end of the year

Grangewood Independent School in Forest Gate. Picture: Ken Mears

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Cancer charity gets keys to new Stratford office

Cancer Research UK's new office at International Quarter London. Picture: Lendlease

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton women thrash Margate in FA Cup tie

Clapton CFC women in action against Margate (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Orient coach Embleton felt his side deserved draw at Salford

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Kings Cross Stellers named team of year at National Rugby Awards

Kings Cross Steelers were named men's team of the year at the National Rugby Awards (pic David Betteridge)

Clapton CFC crash out of the FA Vase

Clapton CFC in action against Wivenhoe Town (Pic: Annu Mayor)

Canning Town care home with ‘problematic culture’ placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Google street view.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists