Search

Advanced search

Clapton women get off to a strong start with Luton win

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 September 2019

Clapton CFC women celebrate their victory (Pic: Nick Davidson)

Clapton CFC women celebrate their victory (Pic: Nick Davidson)

Archant

Clapton Community FC 4 Luton Town Ladies Reserves 0

Clapton Community got their Greater London Football League season off to a flying start with a 4-0 demolition of Luton Town Ladies Reserves in Walthamstow on Sunday.

The home side looked a class above from the off and opened the scoring early on through Ana Holmes.

You may also want to watch:

Their second goal, involved great build up play from Emily Link and then Naomi Scriven, who crossed to the far post. Holmes was waiting there to emphatically volley home.

The second half followed the pattern of the first, with most of the traffic going towards the Luton goal.

Scriven got her name on the scoresheet, finishing off a driving run by slotting in off the far post. And she got a double as well, rounding off an impressive league debut for the Tons.

This side, playing as AFC Stoke Newington last season, have only just gained promotion from the tier below, but very much looked the part in this game.

Most Read

Plaistow stabbbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Stratford

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Council to throw ‘peace event’ opposing Canning Town arms fair

Police and protestors at DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton.

Stratford dance group gets £260,000 for hip hop leadership programme

East London Dance has won �260k from the Arts Council to develop the next generation of leaders in the hip hop dance community. Picture: Tobias Jackman, Rugged Estate by Camilla Greenwell.

Most Read

Plaistow stabbbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Stratford

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Council to throw ‘peace event’ opposing Canning Town arms fair

Police and protestors at DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton.

Stratford dance group gets £260,000 for hip hop leadership programme

East London Dance has won �260k from the Arts Council to develop the next generation of leaders in the hip hop dance community. Picture: Tobias Jackman, Rugged Estate by Camilla Greenwell.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham Women denied by the woodwork as champs Arsenal cling on for win

Katie McCabe of Arsenal and Erin Simon of West Ham during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Clapton women get off to a strong start with Luton win

Clapton CFC women celebrate their victory (Pic: Nick Davidson)

Clapton CFC progress into Alec Smith Cup quarter-finals

Clapton CFC find the back of the net against Hillingdon (Pic: Annu Mayor)

Leyton Orient coach Embleton takes responsibility for poor first-half

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

London Lions sign centre Jordan Jackson

Jordan Jackson in pre-season action for London Lions (Pic: London Lions)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists