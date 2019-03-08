Clapton women get off to a strong start with Luton win

Clapton CFC women celebrate their victory (Pic: Nick Davidson) Archant

Clapton Community FC 4 Luton Town Ladies Reserves 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clapton Community got their Greater London Football League season off to a flying start with a 4-0 demolition of Luton Town Ladies Reserves in Walthamstow on Sunday.

The home side looked a class above from the off and opened the scoring early on through Ana Holmes.

You may also want to watch:

Their second goal, involved great build up play from Emily Link and then Naomi Scriven, who crossed to the far post. Holmes was waiting there to emphatically volley home.

The second half followed the pattern of the first, with most of the traffic going towards the Luton goal.

Scriven got her name on the scoresheet, finishing off a driving run by slotting in off the far post. And she got a double as well, rounding off an impressive league debut for the Tons.

This side, playing as AFC Stoke Newington last season, have only just gained promotion from the tier below, but very much looked the part in this game.