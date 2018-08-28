Clapton held by strugglers Leyton Athletic

Dylan Ebengo of Clapton during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Clapton 2 Leyton Athletic 2

Clapton let a two leads slip to only earn a point in a 2-2 draw against Essex Senior League strugglers Leyton Athletic.

Goals from Ryan Reed and Jacob Kromann were cancelled out by late efforts from Rujorn Tuitt and Mario Gjini to earn both sides a point at the Old Spotted Dog.

After a goalless first half the hosts grabbed the lead when Ryan Reed netted for the Tons, only to see the visitor’s level after Rujorn Tuitt had dribbled home, but the Tons saw Jacob Kromann score to restore the home sides lead.

The visitors weren’t to be denied a point though when substitute Mario Gjini netted an equaliser to hand Athletic what could be a very important point. The Tons remain in 11th following this draw.

Jonny Fowell’s side will now travel away to league leaders Stansted next weekend.